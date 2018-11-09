CEDAR FALLS — Early deficits proved to be no problem for the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team Friday as the Panthers blew past Missouri State 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 in Missouri Valley Conference action at the McLeod Center.
Missouri State (15-13 overall, 8-7 MVC) jumped ahead 6-0 in the opening set, only to see UNI (20-8, 14-1) storm back behind a .400 attack percentage.
The Bears took a 4-0 lead in the second set, but the Panthers pulled even at 8-8 and then outscored Missouri State 17-5 the rest of the way.
The third set went back and forth with neither team leading by more than UNI’s four-point final margin.
Karlie Taylor led the Panthers with 18 kills and 12 digs, Piper Thomas had 13 kills and five blocks, Jaydlin Seehase had 11 kills and Rachel Koop finished with 36 assists and four blocks. UNI hit .327 for the match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.