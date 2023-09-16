CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa swept Northern Illinois in the final match of its home volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Panthers rolled the Huskies 25-11, 25-17, 25-19.

In the first set, UNI jumped out to a 6-0 lead before NIU managed to score its first point of the contest.

UNI cruised to a win from there, outscoring the Huskies 19-10 the rest of the way.

NIU kept it close through the early goings of the second set, trailing just 8-6 after 14 points. UNI jumped out to a six-point lead, 15-9, with a 5-2 surge. The Panthers cruised to another win from there.

Despite leading by as much as seven points, UNI fell behind briefly in the third set 18-17. The Panthers closed on an 8-1 run, however, to seal the match victory.

Kira Fallert led UNI with 15 kills. Layanna Green recorded 12 and Emily Holterhaus added 11.

Tayler Alden dished 38 assists in the win. Erin Powers notched 14 digs while Fallert recoreded 10.

With the win, UNI improved to 6-6 on the season and 2-1 at home. The Panthers begin Missouri Valley Conference play on Friday against Bradley in Peoria at 6 p.m.