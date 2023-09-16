CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa dropped the second match of its home volleyball tournament in straight sets to No. 25 Dayton on Friday.

The Flyers dispatched the Panthers 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.

UNI earned the first set point opportunity in the set one with a 24-23 lead. Dayton rallied behind three consecutive UNI errors, however, to claim the 26-24 win.

In the second set, UNI suffered another late stumble as Dayton won four of the final five points to break a 21-21 tie and win 25-22.

UNI started slow in the third set and fell behind 6-1. The Panthers failed to recover and lost the third set 25-19.

Dayton's Lexie Almodovar paced all players with 15 kills. Cedar Falls-alum Alayna Yates added 7 kills for Dayton in the win.

Kira Fallert led the Panthers with 12 kills. Emily Holterhaus added nine. Tayler Alden dished 30 assists while Erin Powers managed 20 digs in the match.