CHICAGO — The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team delivered the late knockout blows Friday night as the Panthers posted a Missouri Valley Conference sweep in three hard-fought sets at Loyola.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.
Piper Thomas hammered home 18 kills and Kate Busswitz added a career-best 15 as UNI hig .265 as a team and had 54 kills to the Ramblers’ 33.
Karlie Taylor added 11 kills and 12 digs, Rachel Koop finished with 46 assists, Kendyl Sorge had nine digs and Busswitz and Inga Rotto were in on two blocks each.
