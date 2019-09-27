CEDAR FALLS -- Preseason favorite Northern Iowa put together a strong defensive effort to defeat Evansville in four sets Friday to open the Missouri Valley Conference volleyball season.
Set scores were 25-17, 30-32, 26-24, 25-17.
UNI (7-8 overall, 1-0 MVC) out-hit the Aces .242-.032 in the opening set. After Evansville (9-3, 0-1) won a marathon second set, the Panthers battled through the pivotal third set. The Aces led 13-8 and 20-17 late, but UNI pulled ahead 22-21 and then broke a 24-24 tie with a block by Emily Holterhaus and Karlie Taylor. Jaydlin Seehase closed it out with a kill.
The Panthers built a 9-5 lead in the fourth set and protected it to seal the match.
You have free articles remaining.
Melanie Feliciano had 22 kills and Rachel Tam 20 for Evansville, but they needed a combined 125 attacks as the Aces hit just .121 for the match.
UNI got 22 kills from Karlie Taylor (.269) and 12 from Kate Busswitz. Rachel Koop logged 47 assists, Inga Rotto and Carly Spies were in on four blocks each, Abbi Staack had 23 digs and Baylee Petersen added 18 digs.
The Panthers host Indiana State at 5 p.m. Saturday inside the McLeod Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.