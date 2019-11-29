CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team appeared to be coasting towards a straight-set sweep Friday night in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
A Valparaiso team that had recorded more attack errors than kills into the third set, however, cleaned up its play to extend the match.
UNI fought back in set four and prevailed, 25-9, 25-20, 20-25, inside the McLeod Center.
The Panthers (24-9) will face either Loyola (21-10) or Illinois State (18-11) in Saturday’s championship match at 4 p.m. with an automatic NCAA Tournament bid on the line.
Karlie Taylor led UNI with 15 kills and 14 digs. Kate Busswitz, Inga Rotto and Kaylissa Arndorfer each finished with 11 kills. Setter Rachel Koop tallied 50 assists and libero Abbi Staack recorded 18 digs. UNI finished with an 11-6 blocking advantage.
Friday night’s semifinal with Valparaiso (14-20) started similar to when these teams previously met on the final day of league play, and UNI hit a season-high .394, quickly swept the Crusaders in Cedar Falls.
UNI opened on a 10-2 run and dominated a first set. The Panther defense held Valpo to just two kills with seven attack errors, while recording five blocks. Taylor landed an efficient six kills on nine swings.
In set two, UNI overcame a string of three consecutive errors during a 5-1 run that allowed Valpo to take its largest lead, 9-7. The Panthers rallied to take the lead before pulling away with a 7-1 run and finishing the frame on Arndorfer’s overpass kill.
Valparaiso responded with 16 kills versus three errors in the third set. The Crusaders took an early 7-5 lead on a three-point run and never surrendered the advantage.
Trailing 14-13 in set four, UNI went on a six-point run to take control and secure the victory.
This story will be updated.
