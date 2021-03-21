 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College volleyball: UNI defeats Loyola in five-set series opener
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

College volleyball: UNI defeats Loyola in five-set series opener

{{featured_button_text}}
Kaylissa Arndorfer 2020

Arndorfer

 Courtesy Photo

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s volleyball has become accustomed to going the distance this spring.

The Panthers outlasted Loyola Sunday afternoon by winning the odd-numbered sets during a victory inside the McLeod Center, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-6.

This marked the sixth five-set match this season for a UNI team that improved to 7-10 overall and 7-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Loyola fell to 6-7 against MVC opponents.

Emily Holterhaus paced the Panthers with a career high 21 kills to go with 14 digs for a defense that held Loyola’s attackers to .125 hitting. Inga Rotto and Kaylissa Arndorfer added 13 kills apiece as Panther setter Tayler Alden distributed 45 assists and UNI finished with a .268 hitting percentage.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Behind the service line, Kaylee Donner, Baylee Petersen and Arndorfer each recorded three aces.

UNI closed a convincing opening set on an 11-1 run before Loyola won the final three points of set two to level the match. The Panthers again finished strong in set three, winning 13 of the final 17 points.

UNI led 19-15 in set four before Loyola rallied to extend the match.

The Panthers refused to be denied during the decisive a fifth set. Loyola generated just one point on its serve in the shortened frame, while UNI tallied nine fifth-set kills on .292 hitting.

UNI and Loyola return to the McLeod Center Monday for a 5 p.m. series finale. Panther seniors Kate Busswitz, Jaydlin Seehase and Taylor Hedges will be honored following the team’s final home match of the season.

+1 
Emily Holterhaus mug

Holterhaus
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News