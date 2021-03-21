College volleyball: UNI defeats Loyola in five-set series opener

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s volleyball has become accustomed to going the distance this spring.

The Panthers outlasted Loyola Sunday afternoon by winning the odd-numbered sets during a victory inside the McLeod Center, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-6.

This marked the sixth five-set match this season for a UNI team that improved to 7-10 overall and 7-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Loyola fell to 6-7 against MVC opponents.

Emily Holterhaus paced the Panthers with a career high 21 kills to go with 14 digs for a defense that held Loyola’s attackers to .125 hitting. Inga Rotto and Kaylissa Arndorfer added 13 kills apiece as Panther setter Tayler Alden distributed 45 assists and UNI finished with a .268 hitting percentage.

Behind the service line, Kaylee Donner, Baylee Petersen and Arndorfer each recorded three aces.

UNI closed a convincing opening set on an 11-1 run before Loyola won the final three points of set two to level the match. The Panthers again finished strong in set three, winning 13 of the final 17 points.

UNI led 19-15 in set four before Loyola rallied to extend the match.