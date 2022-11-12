College volleyball: UNI clinches MVC title No. 20

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa athletic department officials are going to have to create some extra space on its volleyball championship banner hanging in the McLeod Center rafters.

Saturday night, the Panther volleyball team clinched its 20th Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title with a 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, victory over Missouri State at the McLeod Center.

“It is awesome,” senior Carly Spies said. “I couldn’t ask for a better ending in the McLeod. This last five year to be honest nothing we could imagine, but I wouldn’t change any of it. Call me crazy, but all the challenges and setbacks made this moment special.

“This team is awesome. We are so close and all of us believed this was possible.”

Spies led the Panthers with a huge match hammering home 16 kills and recording 10 block assists.

Olivia Tjernagel (14), Emily Holterhaus (13), Kira Fallert (12) and Tayler Alden (10) also reached double-figures in kills.

Alden finished with 56 assists, while Sydney Petersen had 30 digs.

The victory sent seniors Payton Ahrenstorff, Kaylee Donner, Baylee Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Inga Rotto and Spies out winners and champions in their last match at the McLeod Center.

“I think a lot of hard work. It is something that just didn’t happen if that makes sense,” Rotto said. “A lot of behind the scenes work that people don’t see and this team put in that work.

“Another thing here at UNI is the tradition of it. We talk about using the tradition that is here but making it our own and adding to it and not just riding off the tradition. That is something that I think the coaches and the entire program and community here hammer home...strong values and strong relationships that make seasons like this possible.”

It was a remarkable turnaround season.

A year after going 7-11 in Valley play, its first losing season in more than three decades, the Panthers became the first team in conference history to become regular season champions one season removed from a losing record and climbing from below a sixth-place finish to the first place spot.

“A lot of work and intentional effort,” Spies said went into the turnaround. “A lot of things maybe a lot of people don’t see. It is not even the volleyball skills. Team bonding, having relationships with your teammates and knowing your teammates and what they need from you.

“We put a lot of time into that and that is really paying off and showing.”

Spies and Rotto both could’ve graduated after last season, but it was the potential of this run that brought them back.

“This program is so special,” Spies said. “I know everybody says it, but it truly is. We weren’t happy with the way last season went and we didn’t want to end that way and that was all the reasons for us coming back. We were ready to put our life on hold for a year to do this and I would say regardless of what happens from here on out it was totally worth it...100 percent.”

UNI rolled to wins in the first two sets as the seniors had their names all over the wins.

Spies knocked down five kills in the first set and had two blocks.

Sydney Petersen had 12 digs and two aces iin the opening two games, and sister Baylee, had six digs.

UNI led 22-21 late in set three with a chance for the sweep, but Missouri State scored five of the final seven points to extend the match.

The final set, however, was all Panthers.

“It means everything,” Rotto said while holding back tears. “Obviously I’m emotional about it, but this is the cherry on top of a really fun year. A team that puts in the work and deserves this.

UNI plays at Drake Tuesday in its regular-season finale.