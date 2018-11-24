SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Northern Iowa recovered from a third-set meltdown to defeat Illinois State in four sets and capture the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship Saturday.
The Panthers’ 25-16, 25-22, 26-28, 25-22 win gives them the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, which will announce its field Sunday night.
Jaydlin Seehase ignited UNI’s offense in the opening set. Seehase had three kills during a stretch when the Panthers pulled away from a 14-14 tie to lead 19-14. Illinois State hit just .087 in that set.
The second set was tied at 17-17 before another UNI surge that featured kills from Piper Thomas, Karlie Taylor and Seehase around a block by Thomas and Seehase.
Illinois State (25-7) fell behind 17-9 in the third set, but charged back and pulled out a 28-26 win before the Panthers regrouped, ended the match in the fourth set and avenged one of their two regular-season league defeats.
Thomas finished with 24 kills for UNI (24-9), Seehase had 16, Taylor 15 and Inga Rotto nine. Rachel Koop racked up 56 assists and Kendyl Sorge led three Panthers in double-figure digs with 32.
