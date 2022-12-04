College Volleyball: Special UNI volleyball season a product of ‘intentional effort’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Few believed the Northern Iowa volleyball team to find the level of success it did in 2022.

Projected sixth in the conference with only one first place vote in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, the Panthers were expected to take a step forward from their eighth place finish in 2021 and back-to-back losing seasons.

However, as UNI’s season came to a close at the Maturi Pavilion on Saturday, the Panthers walked off the court as MVC regular season and tournament champions and one of the top 32 teams in the nation.

According to players and coaches within the program, the turnaround season cannot be considered a fluke nor were they surprised.

“There is not anything skill wise that has changed,” junior Emily Holterhaus said. “Everyone improved their on-court skills a lot from last season, but it was the chemistry. We had intentional effort to grow as a team.”

UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said she saw the difference in her team all the way back to the night the Panthers previous season came to a close.

From the moment the Panthers left the court at the McLeod Center on senior night following a 25-10, 28-26, 16-25, 25-17 loss to Loyola Chicago, the Panthers knew they needed to and wanted to change the direction of their tenures in the program.

According to Holterhaus, the Panthers set about creating that change with intentional effort which included participating in non-mandatory workouts and practices not because they felt they had to, but because they wanted to.

Petersen also noted the importance of seniors Inga Rotto and Carly Spies deciding to return and helping lead the offseason charge in addition to Holterhaus.

“It is not that things were bad culture-wise,” Petersen said. “It is just different to me when you have team—when you can get along and have expectations from each other…The other thing this team does a really good job of is making every single person understands their role makes a difference.”

Additionally, the Panthers added talented Texas transfer Sydney Petersen—one half of Petersen’s oldest set of twins—who served as the Panthers starting libero throughout the season.

Originally planning to end her career following four seasons at Texas, Sydney made the decision in March to take of advantage of her final year of eligibility by returning home and playing for her mother, with her sister, Baylee, and a number of former AAU teammates.

“This opportunity—I would not change anything,” Sydney said. “I have really enjoyed all of these girls including my mom and my sister. It was truly a family out there. They opened up their arms and welcomed me in. There are no words to describe this season.”

By the time the Panthers reached the start of the season in August, Holterhaus said she knew it would be a “really fun” and “really successful” season because of the hard work put in throughout the offseason.

Despite her confidence, the Panthers struggled through their non-conference schedule, starting out 1-6. Undeterred, the Panthers righted the ship and finished their non-conference schedule 9-1.

At the outset of the conference season, the Panthers shifted into a higher gear and tore their way through the MVC, winning 17 consecutive games. During their winning streak, UNI dropped more than one set in only two contests.

After dropping their final regular season game to Drake, 3-1—27-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18—UNI won both of its MVC tournament games to claim the conference title while avenging their lone conference loss in their title win over the Bulldogs.

An upset win over seventh-seeded Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament served as icing on the cake to an already special season.

“There is not a year that I do not grow and try to get better,” Petersen said. “This group—I do not know—they made me a believer in a lot of things. It is always hard when the journey is over, but I cannot imagine not going to practice on Monday and seeing these young women and being around them because they make me better. We had a lot of ups and downs. I have loved every up and loved every down.”