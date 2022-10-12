College Volleyball: Rotto resets UNI record books for most sets, matches played in history

CEDAR FALLS – When Bobbi Petersen was out recruiting for her 2018 freshman class for Northern Iowa, she stumbled upon a tall, lengthy hitter out of Gilbert High School.

Inga Rotto was a key piece in the Tigers 30-win seasons in 2016 and 2017. She eclipsed 1,000 career kills by her senior year and was a three-year starter in the program.

“We’ve had a couple players over the years that we’ve really gone after based off potential,” Petersen said. “She had a good high school career. In club, she was on a team that she didn’t play much.”

Her skills led Rotto to be a second team all-state player her final two years. Petersen felt the skills would translate to the next level, but would her patience?

Petersen wondered if Rotto would be able to live with not seeing the court as often.

“When we offered her the position, her and her parents were (concerned),” Petersen said. “I said, ‘Trust me, she is going to be fine at our level.’”

More than fine.

In the Panthers’ Oct. 1 match versus Southern Illinois, Rotto became their all-time leader in matches played with 139, and as of their most recent match on Saturday against Illinois State, she became their all-time leader in sets played at 516.

It’s a pair of records that may stand the test of time as long as Rotto remains healthy in UNI’s final 12 regular season games and however long it plays in the postseason.

“It is exciting to have your name in a record book,” Rotto said. “It has been a fun ride and I’m grateful to be here. It is a cool testament to my time here.”

All Petersen could do after the Panthers’ four-set victory over the Redbirds on homecoming was smile when discussing Rotto’s accomplishments.

“This is the coolest story ever,” Petersen said. “She’s a more confident Inga, she’s taking control of a lot of things out there that you would expect. She has a good way of having expectations, being demanding, but in a way that people respond to.”

Rotto referred to the life of a college volleyball athlete as “a grind” and didn’t take the decision to use her additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic lightly.

Her legs have gotten plenty of work over five years on the hardwood. Rotto has played in more than 100 sets and 30 matches in three of the last four seasons and is on track to match those numbers this fall.

“I truly have total trust and belief in this program; I always knew I needed to come back” Rotto said. “The effort we’ve put into being a team, the trust and the relationships in the unit that we are, I have loved every moment in my extra year.”

She has occupied the middle in the Panthers’ rotation and is currently third in kills at 157. In a lot of quick sets between setter Tayler Alden on Saturday, Rotto slammed down a kill.

Or when she floated to the outside, Rotto would run and turn to fire a cross-court kill. She finished with 21 kills over the weekend in wins over Bradley and Illinois State.

“The more you’re on the court, my confidence has grown every single year,” Rotto said.

Her blocking continues to be a core element in her game. Rotto sits at 10 solo blocks this season, two away from tying her career high in a single season. The 53 total blocks are second most for UNI.

The potential Petersen saw in Rotto roaming the front row for Central Iowa Select and Club Iowa Juniors, as well as at Gilbert, has paid off in more ways than one.

“Very special and couldn’t have happened to a neater kid,” Petersen said.

Rotto’s teammates haven’t shied away from speaking on her impact on the roster for a program that is 6-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, the last unbeaten in the league.

“She’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever played with in my career,” fellow hitter Kira Fallert said. “She is someone I look up to in that leadership aspect. She’s so good at communication.”

UNI faced Drake on Tuesday night in the McLeod Center in a battle of the top-two teams in the conference. The two premier mid-major in-state programs will jostle for position to win a regular season conference championship.

Another point Petersen made is about the seniors wanting to come back for a fifth year.

“They as a group have something to prove,” she said. “Just felt like they weren’t done yet.”

Rotto felt so strongly about returning that roughly a month away from the postseason tournament, she has zero regrets.

She’ll take the grind of a 30-plus match season over and over again as long as she’s wearing her purple uniform.

“It was kind of a cool moment to come full circle a little bit,” Rotto said.