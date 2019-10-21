CHICAGO, Ill. -- Northern Iowa reclaimed sole possession of the Missouri Valley Conference lead Monday with a four-set victory over Loyola of Chicago, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21.
The Panthers were tied with the Ramblers headed into the match, but improved to 14-9 overall and 8-1 in conference play. The win was head coach Bobbi Petersen's 499th. In her 20th season, Petersen is 499-160 career mark.
UNI dominated from the service line firing home 11 aces, the most since the Panthers recorded 12 against Bradley on Oct. 2, 2009. Six different UNI players recorded an ace with Kaylissa Arndorfer leading the way with three.
Karlie Taylor had a huge night hammering home 20 kills while hitting at a .255 attack percentage while recording her 1,500 career kill, just the fifth Panther in program history to surpass the mark. Taylor also had 12 digs.
After splitting the first three games, and facing a possibly seventh game, UNI close game four on a 7-0 run to finish off the Ramblers.
UNI returns to action Friday at Evansville and Saturday at Indiana State.
TAYLOR HONORED: The senior outside hitter was named the MVC Player of the Week after recording 19 kills and 19 digs, averaging 6.3 kills a set, in the Panthers' lone match last week, a win over Drake.
MEN'S GOLF: The Panthers stand in 10th after one day at the Musketeer Classic at the Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Griffin Parker leads UNI after firing rounds of 71 and 75 to sit in a tie for 28th.
Northern Illinois leads with a two-round total of 571, while UNI carded a 594.
The final round is today.
Results
Team standings -- T1. Northern Illinois 287-284 -- 571, T1. Wisconsin 281-290 -- 571, 3. Ball State 278-296 -- 574, 4. Creighton 295-284 -- 579, 5. Oakland 292-288 -- 580, 6. Morehead State 288-293 -- 581, 7. Butler 286-296 -- 582, T8. Eastern Kentucky 290=297 -- 587, T8. Northern Kentucky 293-293 -- 587, 10. Northern Iowa 295-299 -- 594, 11. DePaul 296-301 -- 597, 12. Xavier 302-296 -- 598, 13. IUPUI 300-308 -- 608.
Top-five individuals -- 1. Phillip Matlari (W. Virginia), 69-68 -- 137, 2. Cooper Collins (MSU), 67-71 -- 138, T3. Keegan Bronnenberg (Ball State), 66-73 -- 139, T3. Imaad Qureshi (Xavier), 71-68 -- `139, T3. Coalter Smith (Wisconsin), 68-71 -- 139.
Northern Iowa -- T28. Griffin Parker 71-75 -- 146, T44. Ben Bermel 73-76 -- 149, T50. Carter Stochl 78-72 -- 150, T50. Sam Sacquitne 73-77 -- 150, T73. Tommy Doyle 79-76 -- 155.
