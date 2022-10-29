College Volleyball: Panthers win 12th straight in volleyball

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team rallied to win three straight sets and their 12th straight match after dropping the opening set against Murray State, Friday.

In the first set, UNI fell 25-21, giving up five service aces and committing five hitting errors and two service errors.

The Panthers bounced back in the second set, winning 25-18 as Olivia Tjernagel took over the game with five kills on six total attacks.

It was Inga Rotto's turn with the hot hand in the third set as she came up with four kills on six total attacks to help the Panthers earn a 25-22 win.

UNI closed out the Racers with a dominating 25-12 win in the fourth set.

Rotto and Tjernagel shared in the team lead with 13 kills apiece while Emily Holterhaus added eight. Holterhaus also recorded the 200th block of her career with two rejections against the Racers.

UNI held Murray State to an abysmal .159 hitting percentage while hitting .319 as a team.

With the win, UNI improves to 19-6 on the season and 12-0 in Missouri Valley Conference action.