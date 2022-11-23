College Volleyball: Panthers top Drake in MVC Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Hello NCAA Championships!

For the 24th time in program history, Northern Iowa earned a spot in the NCAA Volleyball Championships field with a thrilling five-set victory over Drake Wednesday at the University of Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.

The match lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The Panthers rallied from a two sets to one deficit to pull out a 25-21, 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13 victory over the Bulldogs in only the eighth five-set championship match in the 40-year history of the tournament.

“No,” said UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said in a post-game TV interview if winning conference championships gets old. “Definitely, not. What a match. This is exactly what a championship is all about. Drake played so well. It is hard to have one team coming out on the winning side for sure.”

After the two teams slugged it out in the first four sets, UNI took an early 5-2 lead, before Drake rallied to take an 11-10 lead.

But the Panthers made the most plays down the stretch. Olivia Tjernagel, who played a MVP level match in the final, hammered home a kill to tie it 10-all. Then a Drake attack error and a block by Inga Rotto made it 12-10.

But like the match had been all night, Drake answered with two straight points to tie. A Tjernagel kill made it 13-12, and a service ace by Payton Ahrenstorff made it 14-12.

An attack error by Kira Fallert gave the Bulldogs one last life, but Rotto extinguished it with a rocket of an attack on UNI’s second championship point.

It’s UNI 18th MVC tournament championship and denied Drake its first ever title.

The Panthers improved to 25-7 overall and will learn their NCAA tournament fate Sunday at 6:30 p.m. when the NCAA hosts its selection show on ESPNU.

Tjernagel was the star of the night as she finished with 18 kills, hitting at a .316 success rate, while she contributed five block assists as part of a 27 block assist night.

“Olivia just a week ago struggled against Drake, and she talked a lot about that and saying, ‘I’m bouncing back. I’m bouncing back.’ and she was just amazing tonight. I think it helped they had to pay attention to Carly tonight as well.”

The defense and strong serving led the Panthers overall. UNI set an MVC championship match record with 15 aces, four each by Ahrenstorff and Carly Spies.

Rotto finished with 13 kills and six block assists, while Spies had seven block assists and 10 kills.

Sydney Petersen led the squad with 27 digs, while Tayler Alden dished out 50 assists.

Tjernagel had the hot hand in the opening set with seven kills as UNI won five the last six points to win it.

Drake responded by leading nearly wire-to-wire in set two. The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead and after the Panthers pulled to within 21-19 late, Drake won the final four points to even the match. There were zero lead changes and just two ties in the set two.

As in set two, hitting errors continued to plague the Panthers in set three as UNI had six more. With the set tied at 13-all, Drake scored the next three points and were in control the rest of the way.

There were six ties but no lead changes as the Bulldogs once again led wire to wire.

But UNI was not going down without a fight as a back-and-forth battle in set four went all the way to 22-22. Then the Panthers turned up their defense and blocked three straight Bulldog attacks to extend the match to a fifth set.

UNI had six total blocks in the fourth set.