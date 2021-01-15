College volleyball: Panthers release remaining 2021 schedule

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team released its remaining Missouri Valley Conference and non-conference schedule Thursday.

The Panthers will open the 2021 spring season with three road matches, starting with MVC and in-state for Drake on Feb. 22. UNI will then travel to Omaha where it will face UNO and Creighton on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

The Panthers first home match is slated for Jan. 29 when it will host Drake inside the McLeod Center.

UNI returns several key players from a team that went 24-11 last season and made its 15th NCAA tournament appearance under head coach Bobbi Petersen.

Leading the way are defensive specialist Baylee Petersen, middle blocker/outside hitter Emily Holtherhaus, middle blocker Inga Rotto, middle blocker Carly Spies, outside hitter Jaydlin Seehase and outside hitter Kaylissa Arndorfer.

