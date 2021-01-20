College volleyball: Panthers picked to finish first in MVC

“There is a lot of anticipation. We have a white board at practice and the number keeps getting one less. We’re excited. We’re focusing in on embracing every opportunity.”

Arndorfer and Holterhaus will be asked to play larger roles, but that comes with a caveat.

“When you look at Kaylissa and Emily they have one semester of competing,” Petersen said. “Yes, they are going to have bigger roles this year, but you can’t force them into roles they aren’t ready for if that makes since. We won’t know that until we get out on the court and that is part of our job as coaches to correct.”

Petersen said there will be several moving pieces for a team that played in its fifth consecutive NCAA tournament last year. And, Petersen said she can’t say this person will play leftside all season or this person will be strictly a middle.

There is one position Petersen confirmed whom will be a starter.

For the first time since Kara Galer did it in 1992, true freshmen Tayler Alden, a 6-foot lefty, will be the Panthers’ starting setter.