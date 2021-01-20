College volleyball: Panthers picked to finish first in MVC

CEDAR FALLS – There is not a season that Northern Iowa volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen doesn’t fill the top line of the preseason Missouri Valley Conference poll with her own team’s name.
She did it again for the upcoming spring 2021 season.
But when the poll came out Wednesday morning, Petersen had to look twice.
“The crazy thing is all conference came out and we were picked first,” Petersen said. “We will take that as a huge credit to our program. To be honest that is where I have us, because that is where I’m going to have us each year. But when you look at it on paper it surprised me.”
Petersen, already the all-time wins leader in UNI history and a victory short of becoming the all-time wins leader in MVC history, believes she has another strong team. At the same time, Petersen said there are a lot of unknowns. UNI graduated three all-conference players, including setter Rachel Koop.
Three other seniors that would have played significant roles had the season been conducted as normal in the fall have graduated or were forced to retire because of medical reasons. Furthermore 10 of the 13 all-conference players from the 2019 season back except for UNI’s Koop, Karlie Taylor and Abbi Staack.
“There are a lot of good teams returning a lot of great players. It should be a lot of fun this year,” Petersen said.
Petersen and the Panthers will find out where they stand Friday when they open conference play at Drake.
“You look at how much experience on the court we have and that is where I say we are really young,” Petersen said. “We have four juniors, six sophomores and five freshmen. What I like is there are a lot of opportunities for these student athletes.”
The players, too, have high expectations.
“We spend a lot of time talking about our team culture,” said former Waterloo West standout Kaylissa Arndorfer, who was named to the MVC preseason first team. “The incoming freshmen we made sure they realize what the program is about and making sure we are living up to the expectation of being gritty and always working hard.”
There is experience.
Juniors Inga Rotto and Baylee Petersen have been regulars since their freshmen seasons. Outside Carly Spies played in 39 sets last year. Arndorfer earned all-MVC freshmen honors last fall in her first season and outside hitter Emily Holterhaus saw valuable time as a true freshmen.
Kat Barr, Payton Ahrenstorff, Kaylee Donner, Maizy Jackson and Ava Vitale all were with the program last season.
“We have some people who are stepping into some big leadership roles,” Holterhaus said. “I’ve tried to work my way into that, too. I think not just with my play but with my communication that is going to make a big difference this year.
“There is a lot of anticipation. We have a white board at practice and the number keeps getting one less. We’re excited. We’re focusing in on embracing every opportunity.”
Arndorfer and Holterhaus will be asked to play larger roles, but that comes with a caveat.
“When you look at Kaylissa and Emily they have one semester of competing,” Petersen said. “Yes, they are going to have bigger roles this year, but you can’t force them into roles they aren’t ready for if that makes since. We won’t know that until we get out on the court and that is part of our job as coaches to correct.”
Petersen said there will be several moving pieces for a team that played in its fifth consecutive NCAA tournament last year. And, Petersen said she can’t say this person will play leftside all season or this person will be strictly a middle.
There is one position Petersen confirmed whom will be a starter.
For the first time since Kara Galer did it in 1992, true freshmen Tayler Alden, a 6-foot lefty, will be the Panthers’ starting setter.
“I think that position has been a lot of fun,” Petersen said. “Tayler was the one who was running it in the fall. Ava had some health issues and wasn’t able to be in the gym a lot, but the incredible part about Ava…she has done a great job of fighting back and has been a great asset to our team right now.
“It’s been cool to see Tayler’s development. It is hard as a 5-1 setter because there are so many other things you have to do and we have to focus in with her. We want you (Tayler) to set good balls right now. Yes, you will block. Yes, you will serve. Yes, you will play defense and those things are going to come. But that can’t be why you are getting frustrated because you didn’t dig a ball or served a ball in the net. We just want you to set good balls right now.”
After Drake Friday, UNI plays at Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton Saturday and Sunday, and opens at home next Friday against Drake before also hosting Marquette Saturday night.
TOURNAMENT ALTERATIONS: With it unknown how many matches each team will get because of potential COVID pauses, the MVC has decided to expand its conference tournament to eight teams from the normal six.
The tournament will be played at Illinois State on April 1-3.
The MVC will also be playing a similar conference schedule to the one men’s and women’s basketball teams are using where it is a double round-robin where UNI will play each team back-to-back. Most of those matches will be held on Sunday and Monday.
Additionally, the NCAA championships have been reduced from 64 to 48 teams meaning less at-large berths, in fact that number is reduced from 32 to 16.