College volleyball: Panthers have learned from 0-3 start

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa volleyball team used its one and only free pass card last week.
That card is now in the discard pile.
The ‘we are young card,’ is no longer in play according to head coach Bobbi Petersen.
“I’ve said it too much,” Petersen said. “Are we young? That is true. But we are not going to use that as an excuse.”
After a 0-3 start to its season last week (Drake, Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton), Petersen was first thankful for the opportunity to play.
Secondly, there were many things Petersen and her staff identified that needed to be addressed prior to UNI hosting a rematch with Drake tonight at the McLeod Center in a 6 p.m. start.
In the days leading up, however, the Panthers’ big challenge is not to get caught up in trying to fix everything at once.
“I think the challenging part is not to get overwhelmed with all things you want to change and get a little bit better at and just really be able to focus in. We just tried to pick a couple of things that we felt was most important to try to work and improve on.”
With 12 freshmen or sophomores on her roster and just three upperclassmen, Petersen knew there would be some early bumps in the road.
Adding to that challenge is 14 months of playing against themselves.
“Part of it is having a ton of new people on the court and just trying to figure out what kind of offense is going to be best for us? What kind of defense is going to be best for us,” Petersen questioned. “When you play against your own team you know each other upside down and inside out. It gets easier to defend. It gets easier to score.
“So basically in my mind it is simplifying things but being able to have some things…we are playing Drake again and they will have picked up on some things, but basically we need to have some other things we can go too.”
In the three opening weekend losses, Petersen said she and her staff weren’t able to make as many in-match changes as they would’ve liked, but at the same time she felt her team got better and got better at something new in each match.
One thing having four days to prepare for the rematch with Drake will help the Panthers is having extra time to shore up their left-side attack.
In UNI’s opener, redshirt freshmen Maizy Jackson, the Panthers’ starting left-side hitter, was lost for the season with a lower-body injury.
“It was her very first swing” Petersen said. “It’s a position where we don’t have a lot of depth. That hurt us a lot.”
There were positives that came out of the opening weekend. When UNI was able to get true freshman setter Tayler Alden the ball in system, Petersen said the 6-foot left-hander did a good job of running the offense.
The challenge she gave to her team heading into this weekend, which includes a Saturday home contest with Marquette (7 p.m.), is to stay aggressive.
“I think there were times, when we got on runs, even if we were not in system we still stayed aggressive within those moments,” Petersen said. “I think sometimes when you are younger and on the court and you have a few errors it tends to make you a little more tentative.
“To me if you start being tentative you make even more errors, but if you stay aggressive and kind of fight through and understand I just missed that by an inch down the line or I just missed trying to tool that block by a little bit and understanding that was an error or not a smart decision. We are going to have some of that because we are still learning when to go for it. When to keep it in play. When to stretch out their defense. That is all a learning part. You don’t really do that until you have the experience of doing it.”