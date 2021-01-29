College volleyball: Panthers have learned from 0-3 start

Adding to that challenge is 14 months of playing against themselves.

“Part of it is having a ton of new people on the court and just trying to figure out what kind of offense is going to be best for us? What kind of defense is going to be best for us,” Petersen questioned. “When you play against your own team you know each other upside down and inside out. It gets easier to defend. It gets easier to score.

“So basically in my mind it is simplifying things but being able to have some things…we are playing Drake again and they will have picked up on some things, but basically we need to have some other things we can go too.”

In the three opening weekend losses, Petersen said she and her staff weren’t able to make as many in-match changes as they would’ve liked, but at the same time she felt her team got better and got better at something new in each match.

One thing having four days to prepare for the rematch with Drake will help the Panthers is having extra time to shore up their left-side attack.

In UNI’s opener, redshirt freshmen Maizy Jackson, the Panthers’ starting left-side hitter, was lost for the season with a lower-body injury.