KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Northern Iowa women’s volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday to finish 1-2 at the Western Michigan Tournament.

UNI opened the day with a win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee, before the Panthers fell in four sets to the host Broncos, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16, 28-30.

Kira Fallert led the Panthers against WMU with 13 kills. Olivia Tjernagel had 10 and Emily Holterhaus eight as did freshman Lily Dykstra.

The Panthers hit just .135 in the match and had 30 attack errors.

Erin Powers had 21 digs, while Tjernagel had two solo blocks and five block assists.

In a 9 a.m. match against Wisconsin-Milwaukee, UNI rolled 25-22, 25-23 25-20.

Tjernagel had 11 kills, while Fallert, Emily Holterhaus and Dykstra, making her Panther debut all recorded nine.

Holterhaus, one day after hitting for a negative attack percentage, hit at a .444 mark and had just one attack error.

Powers had 17 digs, while Alivia Bronner, making her UNI debut had 11.