COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL | NORTHERN IOWA

College volleyball: Northern Iowa tops Western Michigan in four

  • Updated
UNI

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa volleyball team opened its own tournament Friday at the McLeod Center with a four-game win over Western Michigan.

The Panthers took the match, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13.

Emily Holterhaus hammered home 15 kills to lead UNI as she hit at a .333 success rate.

Olivia Tjernagel and Kira Fallert each had 13.

UNI hit .275 as a team.

Tayler Alden had 41 assists, while Sydney Petersen had 18 digs and eight ace serves. Carly Spies led the squad with six block assists as UNI had 18 block assists in the match.

UNI (2-5) returns to action Saturday as it plays Southeast Missouri State at Noon and Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. inside the McLeod Center to conclude the tournament.

