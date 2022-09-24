College volleyball: Northern Iowa tops UIC, start MVC season 2-0

VALPARAISO, Ind. – The Northern Iowa volleyball team finished a perfect start to its Missouri Valley Conference start Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Illinois-Chicago.

The Panthers improved to 9-6 overall and 2-0 in MVC play by winning 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, to complete a two-game sweep of the weekend which included a win over Valparaiso Friday.

Against UIC, Olivia Tjernagel recorded a team-best 15 kills, matching the 15 by Kira Fallert. Emily Holterhaus added 13. UNI hit .290 as a team in the match.

Friday, the Panthers held off match point in the fourth set before rallying to hand Valparaiso its first loss of the season.

UNI won 14-25, 25-22, 18-25, 27-25, 15-9.

Fallert led all hitters with a season-best 18 kills, while Holterhaus added 13. Inga Rotto and Carly Spies were also in double figures with 11 each.

Tayler Alden finished with 51 assists and 14 digs, while Sydney Petersen had 20 digs and Spies paced the Panther defense with six blocks.

After Valpo took a 2-1 lead, it lead 20-13, 21-16, 22-18 and 23-19 in the fourth game before UNI surged to a 24-23 lead. But the Beacons scored back-to-back points to lead 25-24, but Fallert extended the game with a kills, and then Rotto extended the match with back-to-back terminations.

In the fifth game, it was tied 3-3, but Fallert and Holterhaus combined to score nine of UNI’s 15 points to close out the victory.