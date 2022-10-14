College volleyball: Northern Iowa takes down UIC, improves to 8-0 in MVC play

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa rallied from a first game loss to top Illinois-Chicago Friday, 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19, in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match at the McLeod Center.

The victory kept the Panthers (13-7 overall, 8-0 MVC) perfect in league play.

UNI hit .264 as a team in an all-around strong performance.

Emily Holterhaus led the attack with 14 kills, while Inga Rotto recorded her fifth-consecutive double-figure match with 12 kills while hitting .500.

Carly Spies had five blocks, eight kills and two aces, while Tayler Alden recorded 36 assists and matched libero Sydney Petersen with 15 digs.

UNI returns to action Saturday night at home against Valparaiso at 7 p.m.