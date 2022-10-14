 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

College volleyball: Northern Iowa takes down UIC, improves to 8-0 in MVC play

  • 0
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 4

Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus hits the ball over the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa rallied from a first game loss to top Illinois-Chicago Friday, 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19, in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match at the McLeod Center.

The victory kept the Panthers (13-7 overall, 8-0 MVC) perfect in league play.

UNI hit .264 as a team in an all-around strong performance.

Emily Holterhaus led the attack with 14 kills, while Inga Rotto recorded her fifth-consecutive double-figure match with 12 kills while hitting .500.

Carly Spies had five blocks, eight kills and two aces, while Tayler Alden recorded 36 assists and matched libero Sydney Petersen with 15 digs.

UNI returns to action Saturday night at home against Valparaiso at 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News