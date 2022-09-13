College volleyball: Northern Iowa takes down Iowa State in four

AMES – For the first time since 2017, the Northern Iowa women’s volleyball team has beaten the Iowa State Cyclones.

Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum, the Panthers improved to 5-5 overall with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory over ISU. The victory is the Panthers fourth straight.

Sophomore Kira Fallert knocked down a team-best 15 kills, while Emily Holterhaus hit .478 with 13 kills to lead UNI. Carly Spies had nine kills, and Inga Rotto eight as each player hit better than .400.

Tayler Alden dished out 41 assists, while Sydney Petersen had a team-best 18 digs. Spies and Oliva Tjernagel each had six block assists.

UNI held ISU to a .102 attack percentage.

Maya Duckworth and Solei Thomas led the Cyclones with 10 kills apiece. Former Sumner-Fredericksburg star Morgan Brandt, a true freshman, led the Cyclones with 23 assists.

UNI next plays at the Hawkeye Invitational on Friday against North Florida and South Dakota State, before taking on Iowa Saturday at 2 p.m. All those matches will be played at the Xstream Arena in Coralville.