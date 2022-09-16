 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL | UNI

College volleyball: Northern Iowa smashes North Florida at Hawkeye Invitational

UNI

CORALVILLE – Northern Iowa dominated North Florida Friday in its opening match at the Hawkeye Invitational at the Xtreme Arena.

UNI hit at a blistering .330 rate while cruising to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-13 win, the Panthers fifth win in a row to improve to 6-5.

Kira Fallert led UNI with 13 kills, nine digs and four ace serves. Emily Holterhaus had 10 kills, while Inga Rotto and Carly Spies each added eight.

Tayler Alden had 29 assists and eight digs. Sydney Petersen recorded eight digs Rotto had four blocks.

UNI is set to play South Dakota State later today at 4:30 p.m.

