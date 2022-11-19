College Volleyball: Northern Iowa pulls several MVC big-time honors

Northern Iowa placed a league best four players on the all-Missouri Valley Conference volleyball first team.

Additionally, senior Sydney Petersen was tabbed Libero of the Year, Tayler Alden was named Setter of the Year, and head coach for a league-record seventh time was named MVC Coach of the Year.

Petersen’s honor matches former UNI coach and Petersen’s mentor, Iradge Ahrabi-Fard who also won the award seven times during his tenure form 1981 to 2000.

A plethora of Panther plaudits comes after UNI rebounded from a 7-11 league record and an eighth-place spot in the conference standings in 2021 to a 17-1 finish and a regular season title in 2022 during the greatest single-year championship turnaround in MVC history.

The four UNI picks to this year's All-MVC First Team are the greatest total by any squad since the 2019 Panthers had four such honorees.

Alden was the only person in the MVC to rank in the Top Ten for setting and hitting with her 10.5 assists per game ranking fifth and her .33 attack percentage ranking sixth. She set a career-high with 109 kills.

Petersen averaged 4.42 digs per set and .33 aces per set.

Rotto was fourth in the league in attacking hitting at .404 for the season, while Spies averaged 1.09 blocks, and 1.96 kills per set.