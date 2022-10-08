College volleyball: Northern Iowa fends of Illinois State, stays unbeaten in MVC

CEDAR FALLS – All Northern Iowa's volleyball team needed was a spark on Saturday night.

Down 20-13 in the second set and on the verge of falling behind 2-0 against Illinois State, the Panthers were flustered by the net battles they lost and the Redbirds scrappy defense.

"I thought we started off a little bit flat," UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said. "It is hard when you play a team that has nothing to lose."

As soon as the Panthers got a point, they kept on coming.

UNI completed the second set comeback then got off to early leads in the third and fourth to fend off Illinois State 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 in a Missouri Valley Conference triumph on homecoming.

It sets up a date on Tuesday between the Panthers and in-state rival Drake, the top two teams in the MVC.

"I've been looking forward to this one for the whole season," Panthers middle Inga Rotto said. "I'm really excited about it."

Tayler Alden notched a kill and an ace on the ends of an Olivia Tjernagel kill that pushed UNI (13-6, 6-0 MVC) within four points. Emily Holterhaus fired a kill to make it a three-point deficit.

Kira Fallert gave UNI just its third lead of the night at 23-22 then she slammed down the kill to make it 24-23. Payton Ahrenstorff's service ace capped the comeback.

"One thing our coaches say is the other team is going to have good swings, make good plays and we just need to get over it and play our game," said Fallert, who secured a match-high 20 kills. "We did a good job of that."

Fallert and Tjernagel were the two front line headliners for the Panthers.

The latter had a pair of key kills late in the third set and Fallert was all over the place on the outside as she hit .296 on the night. Tjagernal recorded two block assists.

"Kira has been pretty consistent," Petersen said.

UNI scored the six of the first seven points in the third and five of the first six in the fourth. It started to win more battles at the net and found the openings in Illinois State's defense.

The Panthers wanted to use a couple rotations in their favor. They worked.

"Jus buckling down on the things we know we always bring," Rotto said. "Being patient with our swings."

When the Redbird started to gain their last gasp, Carly Spies and Fallert registered kills and Baylee Petersen recorded an ace. That pushed UNI's lead back up to eight at 19-11.

It coasted to finish off the victory.

"We were making better decisions," Fallert said.

Rotto chipped in 10 kills and Alden distributed 39 assists. Sydney Petersen and Ahrenstorff each recorded 14 digs, with the latter firing a team-best three aces.

Baylee Petersen finished with 11 digs.

"We did a better job of serving a little bit tougher," Coach Petersen said. "We stepped up our game in every way."

UNI credited much of Illinois State's first set win to the defense. Much of the Redbirds digs, 15 of them in the opener, were dives to keep rallies alive.

And the matchups face-to-face for balls by the tow front lines were plentiful. Illinois State won a fair share of them.

"That was something we really put an emphasis on coming out of a couple of timeouts," Rotto said.

Picked to finish at the bottom of the MVC, the Panthers are now the last unbeaten in the league and welcome Drake, second in the league, into the McLeod Center early next week.

Coach Petersen is expecting a "dogfight."

"It always is," she added. "It is good to see both of us doing well. Drake is very pin oriented. No prep time, for sure."

Friday night, UNI swept Bradley 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 in its MVC home opener. The Panthers hit .210 as a team compared to the Braves clipping at .036 from the front line.

Rotto led UNI with 11 kills ad four different players recorded at least five kills. Alden dished out 24 assists and Carly Spies had seven block assists. The Panthers had 22 block assists and four solos, half of them by Fallert.

Syndey Petersen and Fallert paced the back row with 14 digs.