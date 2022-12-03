College Volleyball: Northern Iowa falls to Minnesota in NCAA second round

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Northern Iowa’s run through the NCAA Volleyball Tournament came to an end against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second round Saturday night.

The Gophers swept the Panthers, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15, to advance to the Sweet 16 for the eighth season in a row and face the third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes.

UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said she felt Minnesota’s suffocating defense forced the Panthers to change their game plan, which led to a lack of success on the attack.

“Minnesota puts up a bigger block, so that poses some problems,” Petersen said. “When you are playing a team like Minnesota you are going to have to take more risks. Sometimes the things that we have been doing are not going to score. … So we are going to have to try some things that we have not done before or have not had to do in the same way.”

Petersen said the Panthers struggled to score out of touches — an area where UNI excelled during its upset win over seventh-seeded Florida State on Friday.

“We were battling point for point,” Petersen said. “There were a few situations where we did not take advantage of getting a good touch or we did not get a great swing out of it.”

Despite the pressure, UNI, which entered the match as the No. 8 team in the AVCA Coaches Top 25, built a 16-14 lead in the first set.

After falling behind 4-2, UNI rattled off five straight points to take a 7-4 lead, including two kills from junior Emily Holterhaus off assists from senior libero Sydney Petersen.

Holterhaus said she found success against the Minnesota block by going deeper into her toolbox than normal.

“[Minnesota’s block] definitely takes away quite a few options,” Hotlerhaus said. “The main way I scored was just trying to use their hands. … They were a big block. They had a really big presence up there.”

Neither team managed to score more than two consecutive points until Minnesota responded to a Carly Spies kill with a 6-0 run to march to a 20-16 lead. UNI managed to score just two more points in the set as the Gophers took the first set, 25-18.

Minnesota rolled the momentum it had built in the first set into the second as the Gophers sprinted out to a 6-1 lead, forcing UNI to take an early timeout.

The Panthers scored the next two points out of the timeout to cut the Minnesota lead to 6-3, but the Gophers retaliated with a 5-0 run to force another UNI timeout.

Leading 11-3, the Gophers never allowed UNI to score more than three consecutive points for the remainder of the set and took a 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-16 win.

In the third set, the Panthers appeared to be on the verge of creating momentum as an emphatic Holterhaus kill got the contingent of Panthers fans in the Maturi Pavilion on their feet.

However, a challenge from Minnesota head coach Hugh McCutcheon revealed the ball struck the net antenna, giving Minnesota a 10-4 lead and the momentum.

UNI managed one final rebuttal.

Trailing 21-10, the Panthers rattled off five consecutive points with two kills from Holterhaus, a service ace and two attack errors by the Gophers to trim the lead to six points.

The Gophers ended the Panthers' late rally and closed out the match with a 4-0 run to earn the win.

Petersen said a number of different factors snowballed in the loss to give the Gophers the edge.

“They put a lot of pressure on us in a lot of different ways,” Petersen said. “We tried to respond in different ways, and I thought we did. Then they would turn around and put pressure on us in other ways.”

The loss brings the Panthers' final record to 27-8 on the season — their best record in terms of winning percentage since going 33-2 in 2011.