COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL | UNI

College volleyball: Northern Iowa falls to Iowa in finale of Hawkeye Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
UNI

CORALVILLE – Northern Iowa saw its six-match win streak come to an end in a 3-0 loss to Iowa Saturday in its final match at the Hawkeye Invitational at Xtreme Arena.

Emily Holterhaus had 13 kills to lead the Panthers.

The Hawkeyes hit at a .359 clip as a team with Toyosi Onabanjo and Michelle Urquhart each had eight kills.

UNI drops to 7-6 on the season with the loss.

The Panthers dominated North Florida before outlasting South Dakota State Friday in its opening matches at the Hawkeye Invitational at the Xtreme Arena.

The Panthers trailed 23-21 in the fourth set against the Jacks in their second match of the day, but rallied to force extra play and eventually vanquished SDSU, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21, 35-33. 

Inga Rotto and Kira Fallert each had 13 kills to lead UNI against the Jacks, while Emily Holterhaus had 11. 

Tayler Alden had eight kills, 46 assists and 11 digs, while Sydney Petersen had 23 digs. Payton Ahrenstorff had three ace serves. 

In its first match of the day, UNI hit at a blistering .330 rate while cruising to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-13 win.

Fallert led UNI with 13 kills, nine digs and four ace serves. Holterhaus had 10 kills, while Rotto and Spies each added eight.

Alden had 29 assists and eight digs.  Petersen recorded eight digs Rotto had four blocks.

