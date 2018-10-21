CEDAR FALLS — A step outside the Missouri Valley Conference provided Northern Iowa’s volleyball team a unique opportunity to see how it stacked up against a tall and physical nationally-ranked opponent Sunday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
Playing in front of a white-out crowd that was barely outnumbered by empty purple seats, UNI showed glimpses of a team that could win against this type of NCAA Tournament caliber opponent. But the Panthers lacked the consistency needed to secure the upset.
The AVCA’s No. 18 Marquette rallied from a set down and fought off a set point in the fourth frame to prevail, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24.
Afterwards, UNI coach Bobbi Petersen discussed with her team in the locker room the adjustments needed to beat an opponent like Marquette if the opportunity presents itself this postseason. Petersen saw no glaring holes on offense or defense, rather a need to sustain the positives.
“I think it’s just being able to be more consistent doing things well and we can’t take plays off,” Petersen said. “There were some big points in my mind where there was just a little bit lack of discipline, and against a team like Marquette, or many teams we play, you can’t afford that.”
Allie Barber, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter, led the Golden Eagles (19-4, 9-1 Big East Conference) with 19 kills on .357 hitting.
UNI (16-7, 10-0 Missouri Valley Conference) was paced by outside hitter Karlie Taylor, who finished with 20 kills and 17 digs. Taylor set the tone for UNI early with eight kills and six digs in a first set that saw the Panthers out-hit Marquette, .220 to .089.
Despite her success, Taylor felt she could have done more. The Panthers’ lead hitter managed a total of 12 kills and 10 attack errors through the final three sets combined.
“I think out of system they started shifting a little faster and their middle blocker was changing up what she was doing with her hands,” Taylor said. “Then, personally I think I made some stupid mistakes. It took me a second to adjust what I was doing.”
UNI hit at a negative efficiency in set two with 10 kills versus 11 attack errors. An early 7-1 lead evaporated when a string of four consecutive Panther hitting errors accounted for a six-point, go-ahead run that put Marquette in front, 19-14.
Marquette then picked apart UNI’s defense with 16 kills on .333 hitting in set three, as signs of fatigue beginning to surface from the Panthers.
“The third game was rough,” Petersen said. “In my opinion we looked really tired and gassed.
“We challenged our kids with that. You don’t work the whole spring and summer and go through the conditioning that you do to just roll over and give up.”
UNI found strength and fought back in set four. Freshman Inga Rotto helped to lead the charge.
Rotto joined Kate Busswitz for back-to-back blocks during a three-point run that put the Panthers in front 18-16. That tandem then added blocks to take leads of 19-18 and 20-19.
“She probably had one of her best matches of the season in terms of aggressiveness, challenging balls at the net,” Petersen said, addressing Rotto’s play. “I’m just really proud of her change today in confidence and attitude.”
After Piper Thomas recorded a kill off a back slide that got UNI to set point, Marquette answered. Madeline Mosher landed an attack before Hope Werch found a seam for a back row kill. UNI was unable to recover from an errant service dig on the first match point.
“It was rough,” Taylor said. “When we scored that 24th point, I think we all felt ready to go, ready to win that set and get into five. It’s definitely a heartbreaking loss, but it’s one we can learn from and we aren’t going to beat ourselves up over it.”
Piper Thomas finished second to Taylor on UNI’s team with 13 kills. Rachel Koop recorded 44 assists. Taylor Hedges added 14 digs.
Marquette held a 9-5 advantage in blocks with 6-6 Jenna Rosenthal recording six rejections to go with nine kills. The Golden Eagles out-hit UNI for the match, .195 to .131.
