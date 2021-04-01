College volleyball: No. 7 UNI sweeps No. 2 Drake in MVC quarterfinal

NORMAL, Ill. — Northern Iowa’s volleyball team appears determined to reveal just how much progress it has made during this spring season.

The No. 7-seeded Panthers shut down No. 2 Drake in straight sets Thursday during the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, avenging a pair of four-set losses to the Bulldogs at the start of league play back in January.

UNI’s defense held Drake to 30 kills and .113 hitting to prevail, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20. Following a back-and-forth opening set, UNI pulled away at the middle of sets two and three.

MVC player of the year Haley Bush of Drake managed just seven kills on a .129 clip. UNI’s back row effort included four players with at least 11 digs.

Baylee Petersen finished with 21 digs. Sarah Konovodoff added 12 and Tayler Alden and Emily Holterhaus each dug up 11 attacks. Alden also finished with six kills and 35 set assists. Holterhaus led UNI with 11 kills.

The Panthers were also strong at the net with a 10-4 blocking advantage paced by a pair of solo rejections from Megan Witte. Kaylissa Arndorfer had six block assists and Carly Spies assisted on five blocks.

UNI (8-12) will face Loyola at 5 p.m. today in the semifinal round of the conference tournament inside Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.

