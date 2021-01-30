 Skip to main content
College volleyball: No. 25 Marquette edges UNI
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

College volleyball: No. 25 Marquette edges UNI

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa’s volleyball team rose to the challenge Saturday night against No. 25 Marquette.

The Panthers, however, were unable to quite get over the hump in pursuit of their first win of the spring season.

Marquette regrouped midway through set three and prevailed, 25-22, 25-27, 26-24, 25-18, inside the McLeod Center, dropping UNI to 0-5.

Marquette (2-1) received some timely kills from Taylor Wolf. She strung together three consecutive kills to help her team break free from a 22-all tie during an opening set in which UNI never led.

The Panthers took a 5-2 lead in set two and held a slim edge through the majority of the frame. Kaylissa Arndorfer’s kills snapped a three-point Marquette run and gave UNI a 24-23 lead. A service error put the Panthers back up 25-24 and a kill by Emily Holterhaus gave UNI another set point at 26-25 before Marquette’s Wolf misfired on an attack to level the match.

Sarah Konovodoff’s ace during a four-point run gave UNI 14-10 lead in set three. The Panthers extended their advantage to six, 17-11, after Inga Rotta and Carly Spies teamed up for a block before Marquette went on a six-point run to draw even. UNI secured the first set point off a Holterhaus kill, but Marquette won the next three to take the match lead.

Marquette finished strong in set four to close out the victory.

UNI will return to action in Missouri Valley Conference play 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Evansville.

UNI logo 2014
Kaylissa Arndorfer 2019

Arndorfer
Emily Holterhaus 2019

Holterhaus
