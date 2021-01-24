 Skip to main content
College volleyball: No. 15 Creighton sweeps UNI
College volleyball: No. 15 Creighton sweeps UNI

OMAHA, Neb. — The AVCA’s No. 15-ranked Creighton swept Northern Iowa’s volleyball team on Sunday, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, inside D.J. Sokol Arena.

The Bluejays (2-0) finished with a .325 hitting efficiency and were paced by 12 kills from Jaela Zimmerman and 11 by Keeley Davis within a two-setter system.

UNI (0-3) was held to .072 hitting with Emily Holterhaus’ nine kills leading a Panthers team that finished with 28 kills versus 22 attack errors. Tayler Alden recorded 22 assists and Baylee Petersen led UNI’s defense with 10 digs.

Creighton finished with a 10-3 advantage in blocks.

UNI will host Drake Friday in its McLeod Center home opener at 6 p.m.

