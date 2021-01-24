College volleyball: No. 15 Creighton sweeps UNI

OMAHA, Neb. — The AVCA’s No. 15-ranked Creighton swept Northern Iowa’s volleyball team on Sunday, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, inside D.J. Sokol Arena.
The Bluejays (2-0) finished with a .325 hitting efficiency and were paced by 12 kills from Jaela Zimmerman and 11 by Keeley Davis within a two-setter system.
Support Local Journalism
UNI (0-3) was held to .072 hitting with Emily Holterhaus’ nine kills leading a Panthers team that finished with 28 kills versus 22 attack errors. Tayler Alden recorded 22 assists and Baylee Petersen led UNI’s defense with 10 digs.
Creighton finished with a 10-3 advantage in blocks.
UNI will host Drake Friday in its McLeod Center home opener at 6 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.