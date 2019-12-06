LINCOLN, Neb. -- The lights inside Nebraska’s prized 7,900-seat Bob Devaney Sports Center went out beyond the service line as Northern Iowa’s Jaydlin Seehase prepared to start a point late in the first set of Friday night's NCAA volleyball opening-round contest.
Lights out could also be used to describe Missouri’s performance throughout an efficient sweep over UNI, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14.
Missouri out-hit the Panthers, .363-.030. Hudson native Kylie DeBerg finished with nine kills, three solo blocks and two blocks assists for a Tigers team that out-blocked UNI, 10-4. Grundy Center native Riley Sents led Missouri’s back row with 13 digs.
“It’s pretty cool that small-town people can be out here and be like this and play in the NCAA Tournament,” Deberg said, reflecting on the moment.
Missouri (22-7) advanced to a second-round rematch from last season with host Nebraska, while UNI’s fifth consecutive NCAA trip ended with an opening-round loss for the fourth time over that stretch.
Karlie Taylor (eight kills) and Kate Busswitz (six kills) led the attack for UNI (24-11), but their kill totals matched their error numbers. Panther setter Rachel Koop’s 17 assists were a season low.
“Missouri had some aces (seven) and served tough, but I think it was just more that we weren’t able to find ways to score,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. “Missouri did an excellent job of defending us. They had us well-scouted and we just weren’t able to make changes.
“We just felt a little bit off with our connection. Rachel struggled a little bit, just because she didn’t have anyone who was that go-to player tonight.”
Koop noted Missouri’s size and technique allowed the Tigers to limit angles with a single blocker.
“They had some really big girls, probably one of the bigger teams we’ve seen this year,” Koop said. “Even when we had a single block, they can press over really well and the spread block can take a couple shots away. That was one challenge.”
UNI’s serving was another challenge. The Panthers tallied three serving errors in the first set and finished with seven errors versus no aces.
“When we missed a few that first set I think it made us back off a little bit,” Petersen said. “It felt like they were in system all night long and any time they were out of system they did a good job of stressing our defense.”
After UNI allowed four aces in the first set, the Panthers finished with one of their best serve receive passer ratings of the season at 2.43 in the second set, meaning the majority of first touches were good or near perfect. Yet Missouri still finished with 15 kills and no attack errors in the second frame.
Middle Tyanna Omazic led the Tigers with 10 kills on .500 hitting and Leketor Member-Meneh added nine kills as Missouri kept multiple attacking options available for setter Andrea Fuentes’ 24 assists.
“We were incredibly disciplined in the back row and our transition touches were a much higher quality than typically what they are,” Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said. “We were pretty much in system, even when we were in transition. We were able to run our offense with some speed and our attackers were in some pretty good situations to score.”
Friday's match marked the end of the careers for a UNI senior class of Taylor, Koop and Abbi Staack that has navigated different journeys within the program.
Taylor finishes her career third on the program’s all-time kills chart with 1,709 and 10th in digs at 1,321. She’s recorded more than 560 kills the past two seasons for the second- and third-best single-season totals in program history.
Koop’s 1,458 set assists this season give her two of the top seven single-season assist totals in UNI history. The standout from Dike-New Hartford’s prep volleyball dynasty waited until her final two seasons to take over setting duties.
“It’s been awesome,” said Koop, who estimates she’s attended UNI volleyball matches since age three. “It didn’t go exactly as I planned, but it turned out to be even better. I couldn’t thank Bobbi enough for giving me this opportunity. … It’s meant the world to me.”
Similar to Koop, it took Staack until her final two seasons to secure a role in the rotation. She led the back row as a libero this senior season.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the three of them and what they’ve been able to bring,” Petersen said. “It was hard this year bringing in seven freshmen. To try to bring along a group like that, that’s very young and be nurturing but still making sure they understand those expectations within your program ... I thought our seniors did an excellent job of that and they will be greatly missed.”
