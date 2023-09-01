OMAHA, Neb. – Olivia Tjernagel was lights out from start to finish as the Northern Iowa volleyball team opened the Creighton Bluejay Invitational with a dominating sweep of LSU Friday.

Tjernagel knocked down 15 of her 18 attack attempts committing just one error while hitting .778 for the match as the Panthers caged the Tigers from SEC Country 25-23 28-26, 25-17.

UNI (2-2) committed just 13 attack errors on 116 attacks while hitting .371 as a team.

Kira Fallert added 13 kills, Emily Holterhaus 11 and Layanna Green 10.

Taylor Alden had 32 assists and tied with Tjernagel to record three blocks.

Grace Mikota had three service aces, while Erin Powers had a team-best 15 digs.

The Panthers clawed and fought to capture the first two sets before rolling in set three. UNI trailed early in the final closing set but built a lead of four and five points early before pulling away down the stretch.

UNI trailed 18-14 in the first set before rallying to win.

The Panthers had played LSU just once prior, losing in three sets in 1991 15-4, 15-10, 15-8. It is UNI’s first win over an SEC school since beating Missouri in 2017.

UNI will play Ball State tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. and finish the tournament with Creighton at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.