CEDAR FALLS — A few specks of Iowa State cardinal infiltrated a landscape of purple and gold that filled the McLeod Center’s seats and lined the concourse Wednesday during an electric night of volleyball on Northern Iowa’s campus.
An Iowa State volleyball team that had just been bumped out of the AVCA Top 25 similarly managed to pull off a successful road invasion. Behind strong passing, an imposing block and a balanced attack, the Cyclones spoiled No. 17 UNI’s home debut with a straight-set sweep, 25-20, 25-20, 32-30, in front of 6,415 fans.
It’s the largest volleyball crowd UNI has drawn since 2013 when 6,621 fans saw Iowa State defeat the Panthers in five sets.
“That atmosphere was pretty amazing,” Iowa State coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said after her program leveled the all-time series at 28 apiece. “It’s a pretty special place to play, obviously very tough for someone to come in, and I just thought that was a terrific atmosphere for this match.”
UNI (2-2), fresh off a Los Angeles weekend trip that included wins over then No. 13 Creighton and No. 5 Kentucky, ignited the crowd early. Karlie Taylor’s third of her team-high 17 kills was followed with a big dig that led to a Piper Thomas termination as UNI doubled up the Cyclones, 8-4, in set one.
That early fireworks show, however, quickly fizzled out.
Iowa State took advantage of six service errors in the first set and started set two with a 6-0 run as the Cyclones didn’t trail from an 11-10 mark in set one until UNI took an early 2-1 lead in set three.
True freshman right side Eleanor Holthaus led ISU (3-1) with nine of her 12 kills coming on just 13 swings over the first two sets. Jess Schaben finished with 14 kills and middles Avery Rhodes and Grace Lazard added nine and eight kills, respectively, for a balanced Cyclone attack that out-hit UNI .306 to .202.
Charles City native Hali Hillegas led Iowa State’s strong passing unit with 21 digs and sophomore setter Piper Mauck tallied 40 assists.
“What was challenging coming into UNI is they look like a team,” Johnson-Lynch said. “They aren’t the biggest kids out there, but they play hard and they play together. They figured a lot out (last weekend).
“I didn’t think we were there yet last weekend. I’m so happy to see we looked like a team tonight, not just like a bunch of great players, but we were starting to have some chemistry and gelled.”
UNI was also out-blocked 9-2 as Iowa State often remained in system on serve receive, and often forced the Panther defenders to their heels. Afterward, UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said she felt as though she may have put more challenging defensive assignments on her team’s plate than it was prepared to handle at this point in the season.
“I feel like we’re one of the best defensive teams out there, but I felt we didn’t look that way at all tonight,” Petersen said. “Part of that was the pressure that they were putting on us with different people stepping up. We did not challenge them with our serve, and when they’re in system all the time they’re going to make you look a little foolish on defense.”
Still, UNI rallied.
Similar to the 2016 match when UNI swung momentum with an epic 40-38 second-set win, the Panthers dodged four match points, but were unable to convert any of their three set point opportunities in the third set. A kill by ISU’s Brooke Anderson followed by an errant Taylor attack completed the sweep.
“I felt like we were pretty calm and cool and collected,” Schaben said. “We’ve been in this gym and done that before where it was (40-38) and we were like, ‘OK, we have to finish, we can’t let it happen again.’”
Taylor knew her team was close to swinging momentum back in its favor.
“I feel like our team runs a lot off of momentum and that third game would have buoyed us to fight for the next two games,” she said.
First-year starting setter Rachel Koop, who finished with 32 assists, also liked the manner in which UNI responded after struggling through the first two sets.
“I think we just knew that it was do or die,” Koop said. “We had to give it everything we had. We weren’t happy with how we’d been playing the first two games, so we wanted to at least give something that we were proud of on the court.”
Accustomed to one of the nation’s most loyal fan bases, Petersen remains grateful for the support her program continues to generate.
“I’d like to congratulate Iowa State on coming in and putting up a great performance in front of a really great crowd,” UNI’s veteran head coach said. “I can’t thank our crowd enough. ... It was everything that we hoped it to be and more in terms of the support we got tonight.
“I know we felt like we let the crowd down, but we hope that they give us another chance. I think we’re capable of playing at a higher level, in terms of I think we can be a lot grittier than we were tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.