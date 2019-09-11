AMES — Iowa State was able to deliver the big points as the Cyclone volleyball team defeated Northern Iowa in four sets Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum.
Scores were 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21.
Iowa State (3-3) bolted to a 9-3 lead in the opening set. UNI (2-5) got within three points several times, the last at 18-15 before the Cyclones used a 5-0 run to break away.
Set two was back-and-forth early with Iowa State holding a 14-13 lead before another 5-0 run opened it up. The Panthers got within 19-18, but couldn’t overtake the Cyclones, who scored the final four points of the set.
Iowa State built a 15-10 lead in the third set, but UNI refused to go away. The Panthers stayed within striking distance, pulled even at 22-22, then won it on back-to-back kills by Karlie Taylor.
UNI led early in the fourth set, as well, but the Cyclones took the lead midway through the set and didn’t give it up.
Taylor finished with 24 kills for the Panthers, but hit at just a .197 efficiency for the match. Jaydlin Seehase added 11 kills, and Rachel Koop put up 50 assists.
Defensively, four UNI players recorded double-digit digs — Abbi Staack had 22, Taylor 17, Koop 13 and Taylor Hedges 11.
Iowa State freshman Annie Hatch logged 16 kills on .316 hitting, Josie Herbst added 14 at .314 efficiency and Eleanor Holthaus had 12. Piper Mauck logged 48 assists and the Cyclones had seven service aces, led by former Waterloo Columbus all-stater Kate Shannon’s three.
Michal Schuler’s 24 digs topped ISU with Izzy Enna added 22 and Holthaus 21. Avery Rhodes was in on four blocks and Holthaus three.
