CEDAR FALLS -- It’s never a comfortable feeling watching an opposing team trying on new hats and celebrating a championship on your home court.
One year after seeing Northern Iowa’s volleyball team hoist a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament trophy in Normal, Ill., Illinois State returned the favor Saturday night inside the McLeod Center.
Returning Redbird setter Stef Jankiewicz was often one step ahead of UNI’s block, and classmate Kaylee Martin led Illinois State with 17 kills on 29 swings during a convincing sweep, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19.
“We definitely remember how it felt last year so it was nice to be able to turn the tables,” Martin said, after Illinois State secured the program’s 11th tournament title. “They (UNI) had great fight and really pushed us. Even when we thought we were getting away with it, they were never out of it and came back. It was nice to be able to finish it.”
UNI (24-10) entered the week with an RPI ranking of 40 and will find out if it has done enough to reach a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament during Sunday’s selection show at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers own top 50 RPI wins at Texas State and against Green Bay on a neutral site and haven’t lost to a team outside the top 100.
“I do feel like we have a shot,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said.
Illinois State coach Leah Johnson agrees, noting how difficult it is to navigate a conference schedule with a 17-1 record and reach a tournament final.
“UNI, what an exceptional season,” Johnson said. “I know all the work they’ve put in. They’ve blended and molded their lineup. … We knew we were going to have our hands full. I think they’re incredibly deserving of an at-large bid.”
Illinois State (22-11) out-hit UNI .337-.140 and quickly took control of each set. The Panthers never led at any point in the three stanzas and trailed by as many as 10 in the first two frames. UNI gave up the first four points of the third set and Illinois State answered with a timely four-point run after the Panthers rallied to tie the score at 12.
“We like playing from behind sometimes, but this game it just felt a little different,” UNI’s Karlie Taylor said after leading her team with 19 kills on .325 hitting. “Illinois State was really on. They were playing some of their best volleyball and we weren’t matching that so it was a weird feeling.”
Illinois State’s Jankiewicz was named tournament MVP after she finished with 40 assists, often finding one-on-one matchups against UNI’s block. Sydney Holt added 10 kills, Sarah Kushner chipped in seven and Cedar Falls native Taylor Lynch added five for the Redbirds.
Petersen felt the biggest gap between the two teams occurred transitioning digs into kills.
“We had a lot of trouble in transition, both us scoring and then when they were in transition finding them,” Petersen said. “There were some times when we made some great plays defensively, but then we weren’t able to score.
“We weren’t connecting well to be able to score. Then on the other side of things, any time they made a play they beat us in transition with their speed.”
UNI middle Kate Busswitz played through illness and finished with six kills versus one error for a .278 clip. No other Panther attackers hit better than .125.
“We didn’t know if we were going to play her or not,” Petersen said of Busswitz. “She was pale white and zero energy, but we just kept her out there because she was the one bringing some fire. I felt like we just could not get anything going.”
Illinois State’s closing statement was a third set in which the Redbirds finished with 16 kills versus no errors. While ISU remained on the attack, Petersen felt her team played tentative with a lot on the line.
“We didn’t match them in anything tonight,” Petersen said. “I feel like they had more energy, they outworked us, I feel like they outcoached us. Everything that they did was better than us tonight. It’s unfortunate.”
