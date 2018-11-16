EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Northern Iowa found itself fighting an uphill battle all night Friday as Evansville handed the Panthers a five-set Missouri Valley Conference volleyball setback, 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-9.
It was just the second league defeat for UNI (21-9, 15-2), which swept the Aces in three sets decided by a total of 11 points earlier this season. It could have wrecked the Panthers' league championship hopes, but Bradley's win over Illinois State Friday kept UNI in position to share the title.
Friday, Evansville (10-20 overall, 4-13 MVC) bolted to big early leads in four of the five sets.
UNI rallied from an 18-10 deficit in the opener to get within 24-22 before the Aces closed it out. The Panthers came up with the key points in the second and third sets to pull away from 23-23 and 25-25 ties, respectively, but Evansville controlled the final two sets.
UNI hit .216 for the match with 28 attack errors and the Aces .254 with 19 miscues.
Karlie Taylor finished with 34 kills and 23 digs for the Panthers. Piper Thomas had 18 kills and four blocks, Jaydlin Seehase had 10 kills, Rachel Koop finished with 59 assists, Kendyl Sorge had 21 digs and Abbi Staack had 18 digs.
UNI closes out its regular season Saturday at Indiana State.
