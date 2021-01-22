College volleyball: Drake snaps long losing streak to UNI

DES MOINES – Drake snapped a 47-match losing streak to Northern Iowa Friday as the Bulldogs took a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match from the Panthers, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, at the Knapp

Center.

Drake had not beaten UNI since Nov. 23, 1996 in a four-game win.

Emily Plock had 19 kills and Jada Wills 16 for the Bulldogs. Haley Bush had 13 as Drake hit a .206 success rate. The Bulldogs had just 18 attack errors compared to 28 for the Panthers.

UNI led 9-4 early in game one before Drake rallied to take an 18-14 lead. It was tied 21-21, before the Bulldogs found a way to win it. The second game featured eight lead changes, including Drake holding a 15-13 advantage before the Panthers surged to tie the match at 1-game apiece.

The Bulldogs led game three from start to finish, and after UNI led 7-5 early in game four Drake rallied to take control and close out the victory.

Emily Holterhaus had 12 kills and 14 digs for the Panthers. Freshman setter Tayler Alden had 26 assists, 11 digs and nine kills. Kaylissa Arndorfer added 10 kills.

UNI returns to action today against Nebraska-Omaha in Omaha.

