College volleyball: Drake earns sweep of UNI

CEDAR FALLS – The first three losses hurt. The fourth burns.
Northern Iowa once again couldn’t find the right, consistent chemistry as the Panthers dropped a 25-19, 25-19, 11-25, 25-19 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball loss to Drake Friday at the McLeod Center.
The victory helped the Bulldogs (4-0) to complete its first in-seasons weep of UNI since 1982.
“I definitely think we need to feel the burn of 0-4,” sophomore hitter Emily Holterhaus said. “We are not where we want to be. We want to be the other way around, 4-0."
And in-consistent offense that misfired often hurt UNI (0-4) in the loss. The Panthers had 15 more kills than the Bulldogs, but UNI also committed 27 attack errors.
“That is a lot of errors,” UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “You are not going to win a lot of games with that many errors. We have to have more intentional effort behind certain parts of our game, and when we are not executing we have to stay confident in who we are when in the moment.
“That was the biggest challenge last week and it was again tonight.”
After Drake won the opening two games, UNI showed the type of team it can be and can play like in the third. The Panthers hit at a .419 clip on 15 of 31 attacks and had just two attack errors.
UNI averaged 8.3 attack errors in the games it lost.
Holterhaus led the way with 16 kills as she hit at a .227 clip, and Carly Spies had 12 kills while attacking at a .409 success rate. Spies also had six block assists as UNI had 14 block assists in the match.
Baylee Petersen had 23 digs, while Holterhaus added 15.
Haley Bush led Drake with 15 kills.
“I think we need how to figure out how to play as a team,” Spies said. “We have to play for each other and we are struggling with that, playing scared at times.
“We are not happy with being 0-4 right now.”
UNI hosts No. 25 Marquette tomorrow night at 7 p.m.