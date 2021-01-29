College volleyball: Drake earns sweep of UNI

CEDAR FALLS – The first three losses hurt. The fourth burns.

Northern Iowa once again couldn’t find the right, consistent chemistry as the Panthers dropped a 25-19, 25-19, 11-25, 25-19 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball loss to Drake Friday at the McLeod Center.

The victory helped the Bulldogs (4-0) to complete its first in-seasons weep of UNI since 1982.

“I definitely think we need to feel the burn of 0-4,” sophomore hitter Emily Holterhaus said. “We are not where we want to be. We want to be the other way around, 4-0."

And in-consistent offense that misfired often hurt UNI (0-4) in the loss. The Panthers had 15 more kills than the Bulldogs, but UNI also committed 27 attack errors.

“That is a lot of errors,” UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “You are not going to win a lot of games with that many errors. We have to have more intentional effort behind certain parts of our game, and when we are not executing we have to stay confident in who we are when in the moment.

“That was the biggest challenge last week and it was again tonight.”