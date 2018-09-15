Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tenth-ranked Creighton avenged a season-opening loss to the University of Northern Iowa by swatting the Panthers in three sets Saturday at Illinois’ Illini Classic, 25-16, 25-21, 25-11.

UNI (6-6) finished the tournament with a 1-2 record and had no answers for the Bluejays in the finale. Creighton (8-3) hit .364 as a team and held the Panthers to .112.

Piper Thomas was the only UNI player to record double-digit digs with 11. Kendyl Sorge had 17 digs, Abbi Staack 11 and Karlie Taylor 10.

