COLUMBIA, Mo. — Boise State shut down Northern Iowa for a 3-0 sweep in college volleyball Saturday at the Mizzou Invitational.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-19, 25-23.
UNI hit just .146 as a team with 21 attack errors while Boise State finished at .325. Karlie Taylor’s 11 kills and 13 digs led the Panthers, who fell to 3-7.
UNI faces Austin Peay at 10 a.m. Sunday.
