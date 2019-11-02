CEDAR FALLS — Bobbi Petersen reached another coaching milestone Saturday when her University of Northern Iowa volleyball team swept Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
The Panthers’ 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Missouri State was Petersen’s 503rd as UNI’s head coach, tying her former coach, Iradge Ahrabi-Fard, atop the all-time wins list.
“It really isn’t about the wins,” said Petersen. “It is more about the journey that has gotten us to this point. The cool part of it all is that Iradge and I have had the opportunity to be a part of this program and able to stay here for this long.
“I feel lucky to have met so many amazing, wonderful people that have came here and gave so much of themselves and sacrificed so much because they bought into what we were doing. It has been the great tradition of even the fans that packed the old West Gym to the girls that played. It means more to me to have players come back as alum to talk about not the wins, but what they did here.”
UNI labored a bit during the first set Saturday, winning 25-17 with six lead changes, then settled in and lost the lead only three times over the final two sets.
In the final set, outside hitter Karlie Taylor turned up her game as she surpassed Piper Thomas in career kills and now sits fourth all-time with 1,578. Ironically, she trails Petersen’s third-place total of 1,611.
“I saw after last night’s game against Southern Illinois that I was getting close,” said Taylor. “It doesn’t matter if I get three kills or 30, as long as our team gets the win. After the season I might sit back and reflect on all this, but right now we have a lot to do.”
The Panthers (12-1, 18-9) were enjoying a 17-10 advantage in the third set, when the Bears (5-8, 8-19) put on a rally and closed the gap to 20-18.
UNI back row specialist Abbi Staack made numerous deck-diving saves to keep the ball in play, and Taylor put the Bears away.
“When I get on the court I don’t think about anything but getting to where the ball is going, no matter what,” said Staack.
Emily Holterhaus and Inga Rotto led the Panthers with 10 kills apiece.
“We have so many good players that it gives us a lot of options of where to go with the ball,” said Holterhaus. “We like to keep it mixed up so it keeps our opponent constantly aware.”
