Bobbi Petersen becomes Missouri Valley Conference's all-time wins leader

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The wait is over.

No volleyball coach inside the Missouri Valley Conference has won more career matches than the University of Northern Iowa's Bobbi Petersen.

UNI's 21st year head coach saw her youthful team pick up its first victory in six tries Sunday afternoon with a four-set victory at Evansville, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23.

The win upped Petersen's career total to 510, surpassing former Missouri State coach Melissa Stokes' total of 509 as the MVC's all-time wins leader.

UNI (1-5, 1-2 MVC) featured a balanced attack with Emily Holterhaus (15), Kaylissa Arndorfer (11) and Carly Spies (10) reaching double digit kill totals. Taylor Alden dished out 48 assists for an attack that hit at a .228 efficiency.

Holterhaus added 12 digs and Baylee Petersen dug up 11 attacks to help her mom reach a new career milestone.

UNI's defense was crucial in the fourth set as the Panthers held Evansville (2-3, 1-2) to .164 hitting.

Bobbi Petersen's career record now stands at 510-167.

