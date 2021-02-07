 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobbi Petersen becomes Missouri Valley Conference's all-time wins leader
0 comments
breaking top story
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Bobbi Petersen becomes Missouri Valley Conference's all-time wins leader

{{featured_button_text}}
090914mp-uni-vball-5

Northern Iowa head coach Bobbi Petersen talks to her 2014 team during a timeout. Petersen became the Missouri Valley Conference's all-time wins leader with her 510th career victory on Sunday afternoon at Evansville.

 Courier File Photo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The wait is over.

No volleyball coach inside the Missouri Valley Conference has won more career matches than the University of Northern Iowa's Bobbi Petersen.

UNI's 21st year head coach saw her youthful team pick up its first victory in six tries Sunday afternoon with a four-set victory at Evansville, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23.

The win upped Petersen's career total to 510, surpassing former Missouri State coach Melissa Stokes' total of 509 as the MVC's all-time wins leader.

UNI (1-5, 1-2 MVC) featured a balanced attack with Emily Holterhaus (15), Kaylissa Arndorfer (11) and Carly Spies (10) reaching double digit kill totals. Taylor Alden dished out 48 assists for an attack that hit at a .228 efficiency.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Holterhaus added 12 digs and Baylee Petersen dug up 11 attacks to help her mom reach a new career milestone.

UNI's defense was crucial in the fourth set as the Panthers held Evansville (2-3, 1-2) to .164 hitting.

Bobbi Petersen's career record now stands at 510-167.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26
Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
+1 
bobbi petersen 2019

Petersen
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News