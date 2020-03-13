Update: MVC cancels competition through the academic year

University of Northern Iowa athletics director David Harris knows he's operating in uncharted territory.
Harris has spent the past week listening to the experts and feeling sympathy for his student-athletes impacted by cancellations due to efforts to curve a national COVID-19 outbreak.
"You’re dealing with the mixed emotions of knowing that the decisions that have been made are the right ones for us at this point in time because we’re following the advice of experts who are talking to us about the best moves to make," Harris said. "At the same time you certainly have a large amount of sympathy for the student-athletes who are losing these opportunities."
The Missouri Valley Conference joined leagues nationwide and announced Friday night that it has canceled all intercollegiate competitions, including MVC championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
"The MVC Presidents Council made this decision today with the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans in mind," the league noted in a statement released Friday night.
The American Rivers Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big Ten Conference also sent out releases on Friday confirming the cancellation of athletic competition through the end of the academic year for their institutions.
Earlier Friday, the NCAA Division I Council announced that eligibility relief is available for student-athletes who participate in spring sports with details to be finalized at a later time.
The Council also placed an immediate ban on all in-person recruiting for Division I coaches. The new "dead period" will be in place through at least April 15.
As of Friday night, UNI's out of season team workouts as spring football and volleyball may still be allowed once academic classes go from online-only to in-person.
"After April 3 if the university is going back to face-to-face instruction, then we'll talk about spring practice and how much we can get done in that regard for the rest of the semester," Harris said.
Safety remains the top priority.
"I’m in agreement with taking all the precautions we can possibly take to treat the coronavirus as seriously as we can," Harris said. "No one wants to be in a situation where you’re the reason why the virus is spreading any wider than it already has.
"You want to keep your student-athletes safe, your coaches safe, you want to make sure that everyone who works with your department is working in an environment where you can keep them reasonably safe."
It's impossible to predict how this pandemic may impact collegiate athletics long-term.
"Trying to look into the future and what that overall impact is going to be is premature, I think for all of us," Harris said. "But we’re certainly going to do everything we can working with our coaches, our student-athletes, our staff, other institutions within the conference to make good decisions and to make sure that our student-athletes are foremost in anything we decide to do."