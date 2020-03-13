Update: MVC cancels competition through the academic year

Earlier Friday, the NCAA Division I Council announced that eligibility relief is available for student-athletes who participate in spring sports with details to be finalized at a later time.

The Council also placed an immediate ban on all in-person recruiting for Division I coaches. The new "dead period" will be in place through at least April 15.

As of Friday night, UNI's out of season team workouts as spring football and volleyball may still be allowed once academic classes go from online-only to in-person.

"After April 3 if the university is going back to face-to-face instruction, then we'll talk about spring practice and how much we can get done in that regard for the rest of the semester," Harris said.

Safety remains the top priority.

"I’m in agreement with taking all the precautions we can possibly take to treat the coronavirus as seriously as we can," Harris said. "No one wants to be in a situation where you’re the reason why the virus is spreading any wider than it already has.

"You want to keep your student-athletes safe, your coaches safe, you want to make sure that everyone who works with your department is working in an environment where you can keep them reasonably safe."