UNI's Schwab recalls Olympic experience

CEDAR FALLS – Doug Schwab turned on his television late last week.
And the memories came rushing back.
Meeting NBA superstars Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Watching swimming legend Michael Phelps capture Olympic gold.
And walking into a sold-out stadium of 90,000 cheering fans for the Opening Ceremonies.
Schwab’s Olympic Games experience in 2008 wasn’t everything he wanted. He lost hard-fought bouts to the eventual silver and bronze medalists in freestyle wrestling.
But the few weeks he spent in Beijing, China, still provided its share of memorable moments. Now more than a decade later, the Northern Iowa wrestling coach reflected on his experience after the Olympics kicked off last week in Tokyo, Japan.
“I still think about what I didn’t do at the Olympics,” Schwab said matter-of-factly. “I obviously wanted to win a medal, and 13 years later, it’s still difficult to think about. You never completely get over something like that.
“But looking back, you’re still obviously proud to represent your country on that stage. Walking into the stadium at Opening Ceremonies in Beijing, it was incredible when they announced the United States of America and the whole stadium cheered as we walked in there. It was unbelievable.”
Meeting LeBron, Kobe, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and numerous other members of the star-studded USA Basketball team left quite an impression on Schwab.
Schwab’s wife, Allyson, recently posted a photo on social media with Schwab and wrestling teammate Andy Hrovat posing with LeBron James at the Opening Ceremonies in 2008.
“Those guys on the basketball team were really cool,” Schwab said. “They all came into the dining room one night at the Olympic Village when I was in there. Kobe was posing for pictures and talking with everybody. He was really nice and gracious. I’m not even sure he had a chance to sit down and eat. Kobe was laughing and joking around with everybody. That was a fun day.”
Seeing Phelps excel during his run to a record eight gold medals provided another treasured memory from that trip for Schwab.
“We had 14 days before we competed, so we had a lot of time to watch some of the other sports,” Schwab said. “We saw Michael Phelps win two gold medals within an hour. That was really cool. It was an awesome experience. That pumped me up.”
Schwab said his biggest thrill came during the wrestling competition. That’s when Henry Cejudo became the youngest American wrestler to capture Olympic gold in men’s freestyle.
“Seeing Henry win a gold medal, it was just incredible,” Schwab said. “The hair was standing up on the back of my neck. It really inspired me and motivated me. That's definitely my favorite moment from the Olympics.”
Schwab competed the next day and was considered a medal contender after he had placed fifth at the 2007 World Championships.
But he dropped tough matches against Ukraine’s Andriy Stadnik and India’s Sushil Kumar at 145.5 pounds. Stadnik went on to earn an Olympic silver medal and Kumar won a bronze medal.
“I’m not embarrassed by what happened,” he said. “I trained hard and I was ready to compete. I’m obviously not happy with the outcome, but I’m also honest about what happened. I just jumped into the next thing.”
Schwab jumped back into his role as an assistant coach at perennial powerhouse Iowa, where he won an NCAA title as an athlete and helped coach the Hawkeyes to three NCAA team titles.
He became head coach at UNI in 2010.
Watching the Opening Ceremonies last week took Schwab back to his time in China in 2008.
“It definitely makes you reflect back on that time and those moments,” he said. “The Olympics are such a massive event. It's amazing how it brings people together from all over the world. I’m grateful for what I did and what I was able to experience as an Olympian."
Schwab was on a 2008 USA Olympic wrestling team that included Cejudo, Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren, who all went on to excel in mixed martial arts.
Cejudo and Cormier both captured two world championship belts apiece in the Ultimate Fighting Championships. Askren won a Bellator world title and also fought in the UFC.
“It’s amazing what all of those guys have done,” Schwab said. “It’s been awesome to see them having so much success.”
Schwab said he’s eager to see a strong American wrestling squad take the mat at the Olympics in Tokyo. The wrestling competition is set to begin this weekend.
Among the U.S. Olympians is Thomas Gilman, a three-time All-American for the University of Iowa.
“Gilman is tough – he won a world silver medal and he can wrestle with anybody,” Schwab said. “If he’s on top of his game, he can win a gold medal.”
Schwab said he will also be pulling for 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder, world champions Kyle Dake and David Taylor and age-group world champion Gable Steveson in the freestyle competition.
“I hope the USA wins every weight class we are entered in,” Schwab said. “They have a great team and I’m excited to watch them compete.”
When the U.S. wrestlers take the mat in Japan, Schwab knows exactly what they will be experiencing.
“The Olympics are the biggest stage in sports,” he said. “It’s amazing how many people support you and cheer for you when you make the Olympic team. It’s pretty special. It was awesome to be a part of it.”
Schwab didn’t quite reach his goals as an Olympic athlete, but he hopes to return to that stage in another capacity.
“I want to make it back to the Olympics as a coach,” he said. “We have guys in our room who are capable of making it there. I would love to go back to the Olympics and win that gold medal as a coach.”