UNI's Schwab recalls Olympic experience

Meeting LeBron, Kobe, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and numerous other members of the star-studded USA Basketball team left quite an impression on Schwab.

Schwab’s wife, Allyson, recently posted a photo on social media with Schwab and wrestling teammate Andy Hrovat posing with LeBron James at the Opening Ceremonies in 2008.

“Those guys on the basketball team were really cool,” Schwab said. “They all came into the dining room one night at the Olympic Village when I was in there. Kobe was posing for pictures and talking with everybody. He was really nice and gracious. I’m not even sure he had a chance to sit down and eat. Kobe was laughing and joking around with everybody. That was a fun day.”

Seeing Phelps excel during his run to a record eight gold medals provided another treasured memory from that trip for Schwab.

“We had 14 days before we competed, so we had a lot of time to watch some of the other sports,” Schwab said. “We saw Michael Phelps win two gold medals within an hour. That was really cool. It was an awesome experience. That pumped me up.”

Schwab said his biggest thrill came during the wrestling competition. That’s when Henry Cejudo became the youngest American wrestler to capture Olympic gold in men’s freestyle.