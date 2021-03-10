UNI's Harris wins prestigious honor

During his time at UNI, Harris has built a culture of success. He has also distinguished himself as a leader in the Missouri Valley Conference and the NCAA. The Panthers have racked up conference titles, Coach of the Year honors and Academic All-Americans.

Under Harris' leadership, in the fall of 2018 UNI Athletics announced Panthers Rising, a strategic plan to achieve unprecedented success in academics, competition and all of its endeavors.

"I am honored to accept this tremendous award in recognition of the accomplishments that we have achieved in our department," Harris said. "This award is the culmination of hard work by our staff, coaches and student-athletes. It wouldn't be possible without the support of our Panther fans who have been generous with their time and money to help us achieve our goals. I am grateful that our fans support our vision for the future of Panther Athletics and look forward to building on the success that we've achieved so far."

In the fall of 2020, UNI announced the construction of the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation Meeting Room and the Doug and Ann Goschke Outdoor Practice Facility - In Memory of Junean Goschke. Both projects are expected to be completed this fall and amount to more than $4 million in investments into UNI Football.