UNI's Brinkman leads with relentless approach

“Jared is a great leader who just loves to play football,” UNI defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson said. “He’s so strong and always commands a double team. When that happens, a linebacker goes unblocked. Jared creates opportunities for other players on our defense to make plays.”

Brinkman, who earned all-state honors for prep powerhouse Iowa City Regina, was a consensus first team All-American for Northern Iowa this past season.

“It’s awesome to be back out here playing football again,” Brinkman said. “It’s really exciting to have all of our starters back. Everything didn’t go quite how we wanted in the spring, but every game we were right there. We know we can be one of the top teams – we just have to put in the work.”

UNI is picked to finish fifth in a loaded Missouri Valley Football Conference after going 3-4 during the abbreviated spring season. Their four losses were by a total of 15 points.

“We play in the best conference in the country,” Brinkman said. “We just have to play hard for four quarters and not let up. We know it’s going to be a challenge every week, but we will be ready for it. I’m looking forward to this season.”

Brinkman is the type of player who could make an impact on the next level.