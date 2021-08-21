 Skip to main content
UNI women's soccer earns 6-0 win over Viterbo
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

UNI women's soccer earns 6-0 win over Viterbo

CEDAR FALLS – Two early goals helped propel the Northern Iowa to a 6-0 victory over NAIA’s Viterbo University Saturday in women's soccer action at the UNI soccer complex.

Ashley Harrington and Sophia Doty both scored in the sixth minute for a quick 2-nil lead and Lauren Heinsch made it a three-goal advantage in the 21st minute.

UNI (1-1) led 3-0 at the half before getting goals from Siri Ott (47th minute). Heinsch scored her second of the game shortly after before Lily Caso capped off the scoring when she put home a Kennedy Rieken corner kick.

The Panthers used three goal keepers in the game – Chloe Russo, Caitlin Richards and Brittney Bentheimer.

UNI returns to action Tuesday at St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota with a 5 p.m. start.

