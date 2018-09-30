IOWA CITY — Northern Iowa took third at the Diane Thomason women’s invitational Sunday at the Finkbine Golf Course.

Anne Gradoville and Sydney Eaton each finished in the top ten to pace the Panthers who carded a final round 305 to finish with a 54-hole total of 933.

The hosts, Iowa, won with a score of 898, while North Dakota State was second with a 920.

Gradoville took fifth with rounds of 76-78-76 and a final total of 230, one stroke better than Eaton, who finished sixth after rounds of 79-79-73.

Results

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Iowa 299-299-300 — 898, 2. North Dakota State, 317-306-297 — 920, 3. Northern Iowa 314-314-305 — 933, 4. Southern Illinois 312-311-321 — 944, 5. Drake 315-316-316 — 947, 6. Western Michigan 317-317-318 — 952, 7. Nebraska-Omaha 330-318-322 — 970, 8. Ball State 320-332-326 — 978, 9. Illinois-Chicago 332-334-323 — 989.

MEDALISTS — 1. Shawn Rennegarbe (Iowa), 79-73-69 — 221, Taylro McCorkle (NDSU), 74-74-73 — 221.

NORTHERN IOWA — 5. Gradoville 76-78-76 — 230, T6. Eaton 79-79-73 — 231, T13. Emily Snelling 79-77-78 — 234, T23. Hannah Bermel 80-80-78 — 238, T40. Sarah McCichael 83-82-81 — 246.

