IOWA CITY — Northern Iowa took third at the Diane Thomason women’s invitational Sunday at the Finkbine Golf Course.
Anne Gradoville and Sydney Eaton each finished in the top ten to pace the Panthers who carded a final round 305 to finish with a 54-hole total of 933.
The hosts, Iowa, won with a score of 898, while North Dakota State was second with a 920.
Gradoville took fifth with rounds of 76-78-76 and a final total of 230, one stroke better than Eaton, who finished sixth after rounds of 79-79-73.
Results
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Iowa 299-299-300 — 898, 2. North Dakota State, 317-306-297 — 920, 3. Northern Iowa 314-314-305 — 933, 4. Southern Illinois 312-311-321 — 944, 5. Drake 315-316-316 — 947, 6. Western Michigan 317-317-318 — 952, 7. Nebraska-Omaha 330-318-322 — 970, 8. Ball State 320-332-326 — 978, 9. Illinois-Chicago 332-334-323 — 989.
MEDALISTS — 1. Shawn Rennegarbe (Iowa), 79-73-69 — 221, Taylro McCorkle (NDSU), 74-74-73 — 221.
NORTHERN IOWA — 5. Gradoville 76-78-76 — 230, T6. Eaton 79-79-73 — 231, T13. Emily Snelling 79-77-78 — 234, T23. Hannah Bermel 80-80-78 — 238, T40. Sarah McCichael 83-82-81 — 246.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.