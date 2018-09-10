Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NORMAL, Ill. — For the third consecutive round Monday, the Northern Iowa women’s golf team went lower as the Panthers finished fourth at the Redbird Invitational.

UNI opened the tournament with a 311 and followed that up by carding rounds of 307 and 303, to be the only team in the 14-team field to better its score over the three rounds.

Leading the way for the Panthers was Hannah Bermel, who tied for 12th after carding rounds of 75, 75 and 76.

Anne Gradoville fired the low round Monday with a two-over 74.

Redbird Invitational

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Northern Illinois 296-288-298 — 882, 2. Eastern Kentucky 304-295-300 — 899, 3. Ball State 305-309-302 — 916, 4. Northern Iowa 311-307-303 — 921, 5. Bowling Green 304-316-304 — 924, 6. Ohio 310-312-304 — 926, 7. Illinois State 306-312-310 — 928, 8. Drake 321-305-308 — 934, 9. Loyola 311-308-318 — 937, Evansville 315-311-311 — 937, 11. Akron 313-319-311 — 943, 12. Butler 315-328-314 — 957, 13. Western Illinois 333-328-336 — 997, 14. Iowa Wesleyan 333-336-333 — 1,002.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Brielle Ward (NIU), 71-71-70 — 212, 2. Manon Tounalom (BSU), 72-71-74 — 217, 3. Lauren Ingle (NIU), 69-73-76 — 218, 4. Elisa Moberly (EKU), 76-72-71 — 219, 5. Elayna Bowser (Loyola), 75-74-72 — 221.

NORTHERN IOWA — 12. Hannah Bermel 75-75-76 — 226, 25. Sydney Eaton 76-79-77 — 232, 26. Anne Gradoville 81-78-74 — 233, 34. Hailey Bermel 84-76-76 — 236, 34. Emily Snelling 79-78-79 — 236.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments